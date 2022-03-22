Advertisement

Former Rock Island County correctional officers plead not guilty in battery case

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two former Rock Island County correctional officers pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges accusing them of battering an inmate at the jail in January.

Court records show Jacob Ward, 29, and Christian Gerischer, 21, entered their pleas after waiving their right to a preliminary hearing.

During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears testimony to determine whether there is enough probable cause to justify a trial. The judge does not determine a defendant’s guilt or innocence at these hearings.

The two will be back in court May 5 for a pretrial conference. Ward and Gersicher remain free on bond.

They each face one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

Police and prosecutors say the incident happened Jan. 30 and involved a male inmate.

The incident was immediately reported to the sheriff’s department supervisors, an internal investigation was opened, and the two correctional officers were placed on administrative leave.

The two men were fired in February, the sheriff’s office has said.

