Health plans with free or reduced-cost premiums available to low-income Americans

For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT
(CNN) - Low-income households who missed the deadline for this year’s Affordable Care Act coverage can still sign up for plans with free premiums, thanks to a special enrollment period being offered at healthcare.gov.

Americans with incomes less than $19,320 or just less than $40,000 for a four-member family are eligible.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said most can get plans without premiums, while others may see a minimal cost.

The Biden administration has recently been increasing efforts to get more people enrolled by adding funds to programs that assist with the selection process.

A record-setting 14.5 million Americans signed up for the ACA in 2022.

