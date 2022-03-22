Advertisement

Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing

They stumbled upon human remains underneath the home while fixing the plumbing. (Source: KDKA)
By Chris Hoffman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A homeowner in Pennsylvania and her boyfriend made a disturbing discovery on her property that explained the many times she could smell a foul odor around her home.

Tracey Douds has lived in her mobile home for about five years.

“I’ve felt weird since I’ve been here, and I didn’t know why or is it just me,” Douds said.

Her boyfriend stumbled upon human remains underneath the home while fixing the plumbing.

At first, she thought he was trying to be funny but then confirmed there were human bones when they went to double-check.

The pair called 911 and police came to investigate.

Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t want to mess around with it.

State police said it is unclear how the person died.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Man charged with murder in Davenport shooting
A 23-year-old man is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday...
1 dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Davenport
6 students facing charges following disturbance at Bettendorf High School Monday
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Davenport Police have confirmed with TV6 that they are engaged in an armed standoff.
Police identify suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall

Latest News

Iowa Tribe tours the John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, IL.
Iowa Tribe Visits John Deere Harvester Works
After Wednesday’s Davenport City Council meeting, the path is officially clear for selling more...
Davenport council approves sale of public housing
A special needs cheerleading team has been invited to compete in the World Cheerleading...
Special needs cheerleading team invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship
After Wednesday’s Davenport City Council meeting, the path is officially clear for selling more...
Davenport council approves sale of public housing
Special needs cheerleaders invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship