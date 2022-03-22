Meijer donates $55,500 to the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

(KWQC) - The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has received a big boost from a grocery store chain.

The chamber said in a media release Tuesday that they have received $55,000 from Meijer.

“Our Diversity and Inclusion journey focuses not just on our own team members, customers and business partners, but on our communities at large,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said in a media release. “We look forward to seeing how the Hispanic Chamber uses our gift to create intergenerational wealth and opportunity for people in our communities.”

The retailer’s donation will pillar the Chambers’ missions to support, promote, and enhance the growth and success of businesses and organizations by leveraging assets, contributions, and expertise of our Hispanic and multicultural identities, the chamber said in the release.

The donation is part of the retailer’s 2021 end-of-year donation efforts, totaling $6.5 million that will support its key areas of giving: Hunger Relief, Diversity and Inclusion, Sustainability and Local Giving, according to the release.

“We are very grateful to have received this large of a donation. It will make a great impact in the business community and the greater Quad Cities area,” Janessa Calderon, the chamber’s executive director said. “We will use the funds towards our Multicultural Speaker Series and small business education programming.”

The Multicultural Speaker Series provides an opportunity for individuals and organizations to engage diverse residents and employees from multiple sectors in the Quad Cities region, broaden their networks, and enhance their awareness of diversity issues, according to the release.

