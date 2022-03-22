Advertisement

Mississippi River Distilling Opening Second Location

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For a business that has put Iowa-Made spirits in stores all over the country, new expansion of its production and cocktail house to Downtown Davenport. Ryan Burchett shares the big news for Mississippi River Distilling Company!

Mississippi River Distilling new location opening soon!

318 East Second Street, Davenport | 563-484-4342

