More Wet Weather Ahead

System could end with wet snowflakes Thursday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Wet weather will be the main feature in our forecast over the next few days. After a brief lull in the action, look for cloudy skies and breezy winds with rain returning this afternoon. Highs will reach the 50′s. We’ll see a few rounds of heavier rain tonight as lows dip into the 40′s. Rain continues into Wednesday with readings in the 40′s and 50′s. That slow moving low pressure system will track to the northeast by Thursday, but not before some colder air wraps in behind the system, providing us with possibly a wintry mix.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler, with light to moderate rain likely. High: 57°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with moderate to heavy rain. Low: 47°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with occasional rain showers. High: 53°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

