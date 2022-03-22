Night at the Museum Fundraiser
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - For 25 years now, The Family Museum in Bettendorf has been a place where children learn through. Now, the grown-ups have a chance to play during a big fundraiser for the museum. Sara Hodgini dishes the scoop on ‘Night at the Museum’ happening April 23rd.
Fundraiser to support The Family Museum Foundation
Saturday, April 23 | 6:30 - 10:00 p.m.
Tickets: $50 each
ADULTS 21+ ONLY
The Family Museum // 2900 Learning Campus Dr., Bettendorf // 563-344-4106
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.