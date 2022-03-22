Advertisement

Occasional rain and cooler temps today and tomorrow

System could end with wet snowflakes Thursday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Light to moderate rain will continue to push north through the area this morning. We will see the steady rain taper off by midday before another round of scattered showers and rumbles of thunder develops this afternoon. Severe weather is not anticipated. Rounds of showers will continue off and on tonight and all day Wednesday. This will bring highs in the 50s both today and tomorrow. Finally this system will start to move on Thursday, ending our off and on showers, but as it moves out it will turn chillier leading to a few wet snowflakes. Behind this system temps will be at or slightly below normal for the rest of the week with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

TODAY: Rain. High: 57º. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 47º Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Occasional rain. High: 53º

