Save big money on everyday items you need at The Attic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As we celebrate local businesses all week on PSL, we are excited to feature two local shops that serve as discount retail stores offering products at rock bottom prices.

Joe Schulte, co-owner of The Attic, highlights everything related to their mission including how they are able to offer such terrific deals to customers. Schulte and Paula even show off how customers can delight in buying an “Amazon Mystery Box” for $50 without knowing the contents! It’s meant to be a surprise. Amazon does guarantee that the box is filled with household items with a totalretail value between $150-$300.

The business purchases pallets from online auctions containing customer returns, damaged items, overstock, liquidated and discontinued products. Much of the merchandise is from Target, Staples and Amazon. Commonly available items include kitchen and bedroom home goods, health and beauty things, cleaning supplies, and baby stuff.

You never know what might be available at this type of store! The Attic is able to offer items at at discount of 30% – 60% off retail prices.

Follow each store on Facebook (see below) to keep tabs on the arrival of new products plus “Deals of the Week”.

The Attic (Davenport): 3815 N. Brady St. / Davenport, IA / theatticqc@gmail.com or (Rock Island): 323 18th St / .Rock Island, IL / theatticrockisland@gmail.com

We are open today from 10am - 6pm. Come get some deals!!! Watch for us on PSL today at 4pm Channel 6. https://youtu.be/U8fSVZQDoNc Posted by The Attic on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.