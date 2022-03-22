Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The National Weather Service will be increasing awareness and response to severe weather hazards Mar. 21st-25th.

During this week NWS will be highlight several topics:

Monday: Severe Thunderstorms

Tuesday: Receiving Warning Information

Wednesday: Tornadoes

Thursday: Family Preparedness

Friday: Flash Floods

On Wednesday, NWS has a scheduled tornado drill for the state of Iowa at 10am.

Locally MidAmerican wants to remind its customers of a few safety measures in case of severe weather:

If you see a downed power line, assume it’s energized and do not approach it or touch it. Call us if you see a downed wire (800-799-4443 for electrical emergencies only) or dial 9-1-1.

If you smell natural gas, leave the area immediately. From a safe place. call us to report the gas emergency (800-595-5325 for gas emergencies only) or dial 9-1-1.

If you are a MidAmerican customer and lose power, you can report the outage through our website or by calling our customer experience center at 888-427-5632. If you are signed up for My Account, you can receive outage and restoration progress updates.

Track outages through our outage map at www.MidAmericanEnergy.com

If you plan to use an emergency generator, it’s imperative to know how to use it safely. That begins with placement – avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and potential death, which can occur if a combustion engine is operated inside or in an enclosed area, including a garage. If you plan to use a generator for back-up power, it’s critical that a licensed electrician installs the proper connections. Improper connections could lead to a dangerous or even deadly shock to the user or nearby line workers, and can also cause damage to electrical equipment or even an electrical fire if not connected and used properly.

