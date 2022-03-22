Advertisement

Severe Weather Awareness Week continues in Iowa

Severe weather can happen any time of day, any day of the year
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Severe weather can happen day or night, anytime during the year.

Any thunderstorm can contain heavy rain and lightning, but for a thunderstorm to be classified as severe, it must have wind gusts of at least 58 mph and/or hail that is at least one inch in diameter, about the size of a quarter.

Severe thunderstorms can also lead to the development of tornadoes.

It is important to have multiple ways to receive alerts if a severe thunderstorm or a tornado are heading to your area.

A NOAA Weather Radio is the best tool to have, because it will sound day or night when severe weather strikes. You can also rely on the radio, television, and your cell phone for alerts. Social media and sirens are also a tool, but should not be solely relied on.

Sirens will sound for all tornado warnings, and in Scott and Rock Island counties, the sirens will sound for severe thunderstorms with 70 mph winds or greater, or hail that is golf ball size or larger.

Sirens are only meant for people outside during severe weather. They are not meant to be heard from the comfort inside your home.

And when a tornado warning is issued, or a severe thunderstorm damage threat is “destructive”, a Wireless Emergency Alert will be triggered on your cell phone.

Once the warnings are issued, know exactly where to go, whether you’re at home, school, work or even the grocery store.

If you’re at home, put as many walls between you and the outdoors as possible. A hallway, closet or bathroom without windows are the safer places to be. The safest place to be is in a basement if you have one.

No place outside is safe during severe weather.

There will be a statewide tornado drill in Iowa Wednesday at 10 a.m.

As always, you can download the free QC Weather App to receive weather information, alerts, radar and more.

