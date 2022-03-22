Strike ends after union, Eaton Mission Systems agrees on new contract

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The strike has ended at Eaton Mission Systems Division of Davenport after the company and Machinists Union Locals 388 and 1191 came to an agreement on a new five-year contract.

“A strike has ended for more than 400 Machinists Union Local 388 and Local 1191 (District 6) members who work at Eaton Mission Systems Division of Davenport,” the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said in a media release Tuesday night. “The new contract includes improved wages and other items that will positively affect our members, their families and the community.

“We are proud of our members for standing strong and fighting for a contract to improve their lives. Our members build world-class products at Eaton Mission Systems. They look forward to getting back to work beginning tomorrow. We want to thank the Quad Cities community for their commitment and support during this process.”

The contract, according to the company, was ratified Tuesday.

“We are pleased to have reached a mutually satisfactory agreement and look forward to having the employees who were on strike return to work to continue serving our customers and our community,” Katie Kennedy, a spokeswoman for Eaton, said in a statement to TV6.

The strike began in February.

Cobham Mission Systems is in the Quad Cities’ top 20 largest employers with 950 employees, listed as working in the defense and aerospace manufacturing industry.

Eaton Corporation acquired Cobham Mission Systems last year. The company manufactures air-to-air refueling systems, environment systems and actuation, primarily for defense markets, according to its website.

