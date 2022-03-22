Teske celebrates 100 years in business

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Teske Pet & Garden is celebrating a big milestone this month; 100 years in business here in the Quad Cities.

Al Teske first opened Teske Feed & Seed in 1922 in Moline.

Over the years, the store expanded its Moline location, and opened a new one in Bettendorf. The Bettendorf location has had great success since 1992.

There will be a Teske 100 Year Celebration March 25, 26 and 27 at the Moline and Bettendorf locations.

There will be refreshments, drawings for prizes, and sales on many items throughout the store.

A petting zoon will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Moline location.

“I grew up here and hanging out with my dad on Fridays and I started working when I was in ninth grade,” Vice President Vicki Grudzinski said. “It’s a wonderful blessing to be here this long. We hope to continue.”

General manager of Teske’s Darcy Rogers recently took over after her dad retired, and has worked with many generations of her family at the stores.

Teske Feed and Seed started years ago as a place for seed mills to sell and food for life stock in the Quad Cities area, Rogers said.

“I believe it is our customer service,” Rogers said. “We carry unique products and our friendliness and animals bring people back.”

Both stores carry birds, rabbits, guinea pigs, fish and reptiles, Rogers said. The Bettendorf location also carries kittens and puppies.

“We have great employees and of course working with family that you love, that’s wonderful too,” Grudzinski said.

Rogers said they are excited to celebrate with all of their customers. She said it is because of them they have been able to be around so long.

