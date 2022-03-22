Advertisement

UnityPoint to reopen Express Bett Plex office Wednesday

(KWQC/ UnityPoint Clinic)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Clinic said its Express Bett Plex office will reopen Wednesday.

The clinic experienced a temporary closure due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, UnityPoint Clinic said in a media release.

“We are thrilled to resume convenient, walk-in service to Northern Bettendorf as well as athletes and families visiting the TBK Bank Sports Complex,” says Tricia Fisher, Director of Operations for UnityPoint Clinic, Quad Cities Region.

Unity Point said the clinic, located at 5185 Competition Drive, Bettendorf is open seven days a week, 365 days a year from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reserve your spot online now at unitypoint.org.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police have confirmed with TV6 that they are engaged in an armed standoff.
Police identify suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall
A 16-year-old Davenport teen fatally shot Friday has been identified as Tylan Sanders,...
Police identify Davenport teen fatally shot Friday
6 students facing charges following disturbance at Bettendorf High School Monday
Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Man charged with murder in Davenport shooting
Davenport Police say the armed suspect in a standoff from Saturday is dead from a...
Suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

Yetter was charged with Aggravated Battery and he is being held at McDonough County Jail in...
Deputies: Man hit lawnmower with his car in McDonough Co.
Iowa senator, Judiciary Committee colleagues grill President Biden’s Supreme Court pick
Iowa senator, Judiciary Committee colleagues grill President Biden’s Supreme Court pick
“We have great employees and of course working with family that you love, that’s wonderful...
Teske celebrates 100 years in business
“We have great employees and of course working with family that you love, that’s wonderful...
Teske celebrates 100 years in business