UnityPoint to reopen Express Bett Plex office Wednesday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Clinic said its Express Bett Plex office will reopen Wednesday.

The clinic experienced a temporary closure due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, UnityPoint Clinic said in a media release.

“We are thrilled to resume convenient, walk-in service to Northern Bettendorf as well as athletes and families visiting the TBK Bank Sports Complex,” says Tricia Fisher, Director of Operations for UnityPoint Clinic, Quad Cities Region.

Unity Point said the clinic, located at 5185 Competition Drive, Bettendorf is open seven days a week, 365 days a year from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reserve your spot online now at unitypoint.org.

