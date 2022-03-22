Advertisement

YMCAs of the QCA offer enriching summer camps for kids

YMCA Summer Camps
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The camp experience can be transformational. Adults often look back on their childhood and have fond memories of the youth camp experience where we made new friends, learned new skills, and interacted with nature.

The YMCA is very proud to annually serve hundreds of thousands of kids and teens across the country by offering myriad camp programs including day, overnight, and specialty camps.

Annika Martin of Two Rivers YMCA and Nick Martinez of Camp Abe Lincoln of YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley join PSL to talk about what types of camps are being offered this summer in the QCA. There is certainly a camp or another type of program perfect for every child relating to their interests.

YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley SUMMER CAMP link HERE.

Two Rivers YMCA SUMMER CAMP link HERE.

