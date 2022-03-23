Blue Suede Cocktails and Coffee in Port Byron

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Elvis lives on at a place on the river in Port Byron, called Blue Suede Cocktails and Coffee. Judi Gibson is the owner of Blue Suede Cocktails and Coffee to share more about what Blue Suede has to offer. Opening at 9 a.m. in the morning to serve coffee and having a short break before opening at 4 p.m. for evening service, this bar has it all! Along with the Cocktails and Coffee, Blue Suede also has AirBnB’s for rent above their storefront and along the river. This is an Elvis-themed bar with a guitar of Elvis’ on display with his sheet music to his song, Blue Suede.

Blue Suede Cocktails and Coffee // 125 N. Main Street, Port Byron // 309-848-4040

