Advertisement

Caregivers charged in death of a patient who was beaten with a board

Anthony Freeman (left) and Brenda Hightower (right) were indicted for the death of a patient.
Anthony Freeman (left) and Brenda Hightower (right) were indicted for the death of a patient.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDOVA, Tenn. (Gray News) – The owner and a caregiver of an adult home facility in Tennessee have been indicted for an abusive death of a patient.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, a 59-year-old woman was found dead in her metal-frame hospital bed with blunt force injuries and cuts on her body in June 2020.

Surveillance video showed the woman falling out of bed and then Anthony Freeman beating her with a board for more than two hours, the DA’s Office said.

Freeman eventually put the woman back into bed and cleaned up the area where he had beaten her.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a grand jury returned indictments this month charging Freeman with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult, vulnerable adult abuse and tampering with evidence.

Brenda Hightower, the owner of the adult home, was also indicted with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult, vulnerable adult abuse and financial exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Man charged with murder in Davenport shooting
A 23-year-old man is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday...
1 dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Davenport
6 students facing charges following disturbance at Bettendorf High School Monday
Davenport Police have confirmed with TV6 that they are engaged in an armed standoff.
Police identify suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall
A 16-year-old Davenport teen fatally shot Friday has been identified as Tylan Sanders,...
Police identify Davenport teen fatally shot Friday

Latest News

Robbers use sledgehammers to break windows and rob jewelry store in Beverly Hills.
Smash-and-grab robbery of California jewelry store caught on cam
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has died at age 84, her family has announced.
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dies
FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Trump rescinds Brooks endorsement in Senate race in Alabama
Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes