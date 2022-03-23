Advertisement

Celebrating Women and Supporting Ukraine

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The joy of reading books is that you can learn about literally anything in the world! A curated selection at a locally-owned bookstore proves that, for sure. Tamara Felden is the owner of The Artsy Bookworm in Rock Island and shares the variation of books she has for International Women’s month and History on Ukraine.

The Artsy Bookworm // 1319 30th Street, Rock Island // 309-558-0278

