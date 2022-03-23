Advertisement

Davenport to host public input sessions for new Credit Island play area

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is asking for community input on a new play area on Credit Island.

An input session will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Roosevelt Community Center, 1220 Minnie Avenue, the city said. Join to learn more about the project, review conceptual drawings and provide feedback.

The city said staff is working to develop a new nature-based play area for the Credit Island Nature Preserve.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday...
1 dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Davenport
.
Rock Island woman pleads guilty in death of 4-month-old son
Davenport police respond to gunfire incident late Tuesday
Neighborhood nurse saves LeClaire toddler’s life
Neighborhood nurse saves LeClaire toddler’s life
Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher

Latest News

Laundry & Literacy Days gives residents access to free laundry services and learning resources...
Aetna Better Health of Illinois host laundry & literacy days in East Moline
Laundry & Literacy Days gives residents access to free laundry services and learning resources...
Aetna Better Health of Illinois host laundry & literacy days in East Moline
Iowa donating ballistic vests and helmets to Ukraine
Iowa Department of Public Safety, law enforcement agencies donate equipment to Ukraine
Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing...
Davenport woman sentenced to probation in fatal hit-and-run
The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has received a big boost from a grocery...
QC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce receives $55,500 donation from grocery chain