Davenport to host public input sessions for new Credit Island play area

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is asking for community input on a new play area on Credit Island.

An input session will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Roosevelt Community Center, 1220 Minnie Avenue, the city said. Join to learn more about the project, review conceptual drawings and provide feedback.

The city said staff is working to develop a new nature-based play area for the Credit Island Nature Preserve.

