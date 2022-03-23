Donahue school tornado safe room doubles as community safe space

DONAHUE, Iowa (KWQC) - All is quiet on a Wednesday morning at John Glenn Elementary School in Donahue, Iowa.

But when the weather turns loud and dangerous, the school has a tornado safe room that was built in 2015 for students and staff to take cover.

“This room is designed to withstand 250 mph winds and even missile impacts,” said Erin Paysen, principal at John Glenn Elementary.

Partial funding came from a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

The North Scott Community School District paid $467,000 of the $1.2 million cost of construction.

“Everyone fits very comfortable into our two classrooms. And there’s no need to cover heads, or get underneath desks or tables, which helps keep the students calmer during drills, and I can only imagine during an actual emergency as well,” said Paysen.

In addition to the two classrooms used daily, the shelter has two restrooms and an emergency generator for when electricity is lost.

Tornado drills are held twice per semester to practice the safety procedure.

Before the FEMA tornado shelter was built, students and staff would come out of the classrooms and into the hallway or an interior room, duck for cover, and cover their heads during a severe thunderstorm or tornado situation.

Now with the tornado safe room, students and staff simply just have to come out of their classrooms, come to the tornado safe room with no windows, and their safe from severe weather situations.

The safe room can hold up to 328 people, more than the number of staff and students in school.

The only time the tornado safe room has been used for a weather emergency was during the August 2020 derecho.

Students weren’t in school yet, but there were a few staff members in school at the time.

“We were looking outside and when the trees were blowing from side-to-side, we were like ‘it’s probably a good idea to go down there.’ So we did and we went down there and the doors shot, and a couple other staff members there. It was comforting to know that we were safe,” said secretary Cheryl Brehmer.

A comfort for staff, students, and parents; knowing their kids are safe during severe weather away from home.

The tornado shelter is also open to the Donahue community during and after school hours.

Any time outdoor sirens go off, the back door will stay unlocked for five minutes, allowing anyone nearby to seek safety.

