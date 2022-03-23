Advertisement

Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Investigators released photos Tuesday of the hotel room where comedian Bob Saget died.

The photos were taken by Orange County crime scene techs in the Orlando hotel after Saget’s death on Jan. 9.

Some of the comedian’s personal items can still be seen in the room.

Caption

The Orange County Chief Medical Examiner believes Saget’s fatal head injury could have been caused by a fall on the carpeted floor. Other hard surfaces visible in the photos show no sign of an impact or damage.

The photos include a selfie Saget took with a Ritz-Carlton valet, which show no visual signs of a head injury at that time.

In February, a judge granted the Saget family’s request that the full report on his death remain sealed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Man charged with murder in Davenport shooting
A 23-year-old man is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday...
1 dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Davenport
6 students facing charges following disturbance at Bettendorf High School Monday
Davenport Police have confirmed with TV6 that they are engaged in an armed standoff.
Police identify suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall
A 16-year-old Davenport teen fatally shot Friday has been identified as Tylan Sanders,...
Police identify Davenport teen fatally shot Friday

Latest News

Robbers use sledgehammers to break windows and rob jewelry store in Beverly Hills.
Smash-and-grab robbery of California jewelry store caught on cam
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has died at age 84, her family has announced.
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dies
FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Trump rescinds Brooks endorsement in Senate race in Alabama
Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes