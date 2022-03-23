One person hospitalized following vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday night following a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Davenport.

Davenport Police confirmed with a TV6 crew on scene that officers responded just after 10:00 p.m. to the intersection of Locust Street and LeClaire Street for a report of a personal injury accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officials say one person was taken to an area hospital by squad cars.

No word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

As of 11:00 p.m. Davenport Police say East Locust Street was blocked off between Iowa Street and Farnam Street.

#TRAFFICALERT: Locust Street is closed between Iowa and Farman Streets due to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. Please avoid the area and seek alternate traffic routes. Posted by Davenport Police Department on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

This is a developing story. TV6 will update when more information becomes available.

