Illinois fines Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois $339K

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois is fining the parent company of the state’s largest health insurer - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois - $339,000 for allegedly violating state law.

The Chicago Tribune reports the Illinois Department of Insurance says Health Care Service Corp. was late filing documents proving that it’s providing adequate networks of doctors and other providers to the Springfield Clinic, which has about 100,000 patients.

The state says the insurance company was 339 days late in total in submitting documents after it dropped the clinic from its network.

The late fees being imposed are $1,000 a day. Health Care Service has 10 days to contest the fine.

