Meatless Meals and Freshening Up Your Fish Fry

Why Go Meatless at Meal Time? Nutrient-Dense Ingredients:

Beans : They’re packed with protein to help sustain, build and repair muscle. Beans are also a great source of fiber – which we do not fully digest – however aid in lowering cholesterol, satiety, managing glucose control and supporting the digestive system. Beans are a great plant-based protein source that packs a punch of nutrient-dense properties to aid in your nutritional health.

Lentils : Lentils or legumes contain similar nutritional properties as beans. They are packed with protein, fiber, folate that helps make healthy red blood cells, and potassium which can help maintain consistent blood pressure.

Quinoa : Quinoa contains all of the essential amino acids, making it an excellent plant-based protein source. Quinoa is a well-rounded ingredient and is a great option if you are following a flexitarian, vegetarian or vegan lifestyle.

Tofu: Tofu is protein-packed and low in calories. It is an excellent source of iron, an essential mineral that helps transport oxygen throughout the body.

Oven-Fried Chili-Lime Tilapia

Serves 4

All you need:

Hy-Vee nonstick cooking spray

1 lb. fresh green beans, trimmed

8 oz. red radishes, trimmed and halved

4 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil, divided

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp coarse-ground black pepper

4 (5-oz.) Hy-Vee Fish Market fresh tilapia fillets

1½ cups freshly grated Soirée Parmesan cheese

½ cup Hy-Vee plain panko bread crumbs

2 tbsp salt-free fiesta lime seasoning

2 tsp lime zest, plus extra for garnish

Lime wedges, for garnish

All you do:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray a large rimmed baking pan with nonstick spray.

2. Place green beans and radishes in prepared pan. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil; toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Spread vegetables into an even layer, leaving room for fish.

3. Pat fish dry with paper towels. Stir together Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, lime seasoning and 2 teaspoons lime zest in a shallow dish.

4. Brush both sides of tilapia with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Coat with a thick layer of Parmesan mixture, gently pressing to adhere. Place coated fish in baking pan with vegetables.

5. Bake 14 to 16 minutes or until 145°F and coating is crisp. Garnish with lime wedges and additional lime zest, if desired.

Health Benefits

Lean, white-fleshed fish like cod, tilapia, pollock and flounder are great protein choices. Lean fish are low in saturated fat, a nutrient that’s linked to an increased risk of heart disease. For heart health, try replacing a serving of beef, pork or poultry with lean white fish. Lean seafood is filling and low in calories, which may help with weight loss.

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna and trout are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

This heart-healthy nutrient may decrease inflammation throughout the body, lower triglycerides, reduce blood pressure, and decrease your risk of cardiovascular disease.

Simple solutions for cooking fish:

· Oven fry. Full of flavor and crunch without sacrificing health! Simply, brush fish with a heart-healthy oil, dredge in coating (covering each side completely) and seasoning and bake until golden brown and crispy.

· Sautéing on the stove. In this tried-and-true technique, simply heat some oil in a nonstick skillet, add your seasoned fish, and cook. For an extra dose of flavor and heart-healthy fats, serve with a drizzle of olive oil.

· Steaming in parchment. Get dinner on the table in a snap with this customizable method. Place individual fish fillets in the center of a parchment paper square. Add your favorite seasonings and vegetables before rolling up the parchment and securing with a toothpick. Then pop the packets in the oven to cook.

· Cooking in the air fryer. When that craving for crispy, tender fried fish hits, try this healthier method. Pat the fish dry, coat in your favorite breading or seasonings, and place in the air fryer. Don’t forget to flip the fish halfway through cooking for a perfectly golden crust all over.

· Seafood should be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 145°F.

You can tell if your fish is done cooking is by testing it with a fork. The fish should flake apart easily. It’ll also lose its shiny, translucent appearance when it’s fully cooked.

Fish is delicate and easy to overcook. For a tender, juicy result, check for doneness with a food thermometer.

