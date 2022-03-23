Muscatine lights bridge purple in remembrance of Breasia Terrell

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine lit up the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge in purple in remembrance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell Tuesday.

On March 22, 2021, Breasia’s remains were found near 270th Avenue in Dewitt by local residents in the area to fish, according to Clinton County Sheriffs. The remains were identified as Terrell’s on March 31, 2021, by the Davenport Police Department.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski told the public on July 20, 2020, that Breasia was reported missing, she was last seen on July 10, 2020.

Four days after Breasia went missing, a court document listed Henry Dinkins, a sex-offender arrested on a registration violation, as a person of interest in the case.

On July 15, 2020, an AMBER Alert for Breasia was issued. Then on July 16, 2020, police announced that the search for the 10-year-old was being expanded to Clinton County.

On July 20, 2020, during a press conference, Chief Sikorski said that there’s no longer a need for organized searches in the Clinton County area at this time.

The AMBER Alert was then canceled in January 2021. According to Mitch Mortvedt, the Assistant Director of the Field Operations Bureau for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the AMBER Alert was canceled because of the length of time that had passed.

The Davenport Police Department charged Dinkins with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping on May 5, 2021.

Dinkins is currently being held in the Clinton County Jail and has twice requested a new attorney. His trial is set for May 9, with a status hearing for April 19 and a final pretrial conference for May 4.

