Niabi Zoo & Forest Preserves Foundation matching donations to Ukrainian Zoological Park

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo & Forest Preserves Foundation will match $1,000 in donations to Askania Nova Biosphere Reserve.

“The members of the Niabi Zoo & Forest Preserves Foundation have like all of us, been watching the events unfold in Ukraine since the invasion by Russia on February 24th of this year,” Niabi Zoo said in a media release. “No one can watch this destruction occur and not be impacted by the humanitarian catastrophe that is unfolding in real-time right before our eyes. While the Niabi Zoo & Forest Preserves Foundation is deeply concerned with the humanitarian cost of this senseless war, we are in a much better position to support animal welfare relief.”

Askania Nova Biosphere Reserve manages a zoological garden and the Saiga Biosphere reserve, a Unesco Heritage site, Niabi Zoo said. The Reserve biodiversity has over 500 plant species and over 3,000 species of animals.

The zoo said the reserve also holds the only captive heard of Saiga antelope in the world, making this herd extremely important to the conservation of the species.

The Aksania Nova Biosphere is located in Kherson Oblast, North of Crimea, and is operated by the National Academy of Agrarian Science of Ukraine, Niabi Zoo said. Aksania Nova is a heavily targeted and strategic military area.

The Niabi Zoo & Forest Preserves Foundation said it will be working with the Zoological Association of America to get donated funds where they are needed.

To donate the zoo said to visit the Niabi Zoo website, after choosing a donation amount, use the drop-down menu under “Apply my donation to” and select “Ukraine Fund.”

The zoo said donations can also be sent by mail to Niabi Zoological Park at 13010 Niabi Zoo Road Coal Valley, IL 61240. The zoo asks to write “Ukraine Fund “on the memo line of the check.

The zoo said the ZAA website also has a place to donate when you put Aksania in the comment box.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.