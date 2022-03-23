Occasional showers again Wednesday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Areas of drizzle or light rain will continue Wednesday morning, but another wave of widespread steady rain will return in the afternoon.

Look for temps to climb into the mid and low 50s Wednesday morning before cooling in the afternoon with rain and winds turning to the northwest.

Thursday will bring more off-and-on showers, but with temperatures starting out in the 30s a few snowflakes may mix in. This system will finally scoot out of here on Thursday night leading to drying conditions for Friday and the weekend.

Friday afternoon will turn blustery as NW winds gust up to 40 mph. This will bring in temps in the 40s and 50s for the weekend despite having ample sunshine.

WEDNESDAY: AM drips/PM showers. High: 54º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain. Low: 34º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few snowflakes early, otherwise spotty showers. High: 43º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.