Partial knee replacement: Is it for you?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Partial knee replacement sounds better than total knee replacement, doesn’t it? But what type of orthopedic patient can benefit from this procedure?

Dr. Robert Cagle, member of the team at Orthopaedic Specialists in Davenport, explains how it is perfect for those with arthritic damage to only one of the three joint compartments in the knee. Partial knee replacement is done on an outpatient basis.

This surgery is part of the many less-invasive, more-customized (due to imaging and robotic technology) joint replacement procedures offered at the practice. These technologies allow for smaller incisions and novel approaches which together lead to faster recoveries, less pain, less scarring, and even less cost.

Dr. Robert Cagle, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists is a member of the team of board-certified orthopedic surgeons at the practice. He has expertise and specialized training in the MAKO SmartRobotic™ system.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / 563-344-9292 / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.