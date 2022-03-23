Advertisement

Partial knee replacement: Is it for you?

Partial Knee Replacement: Is it for you?
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Partial knee replacement sounds better than total knee replacement, doesn’t it? But what type of orthopedic patient can benefit from this procedure?

Dr. Robert Cagle, member of the team at Orthopaedic Specialists in Davenport, explains how it is perfect for those with arthritic damage to only one of the three joint compartments in the knee. Partial knee replacement is done on an outpatient basis.

This surgery is part of the many less-invasive, more-customized (due to imaging and robotic technology) joint replacement procedures offered at the practice. These technologies allow for smaller incisions and novel approaches which together lead to faster recoveries, less pain, less scarring, and even less cost.

Dr. Robert Cagle, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists is a member of the team of board-certified orthopedic surgeons at the practice. He has expertise and specialized training in the MAKO SmartRobotic™ system.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / 563-344-9292 / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Man charged with murder in Davenport shooting
A 23-year-old man is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday...
1 dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Davenport
6 students facing charges following disturbance at Bettendorf High School Monday
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Davenport Police have confirmed with TV6 that they are engaged in an armed standoff.
Police identify suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall

Latest News

The FEMA tornado safe room is open to the community during weather emergencies
Donahue school tornado safe room doubles as community safe space
The FEMA tornado safe room is open to the community during weather emergencies
Donahue school tornado safe room doubles as community safe space
Niabi Zoo & Forest Preserves Foundation matching donations to Ukrainian Zoological Park
Partial knee replacement is for patients with arthritic damage in only one of the three joint...
Partial Knee Replacement: Is it for you?