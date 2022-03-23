Advertisement

Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher

Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them then described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body.

On Tuesday, a judge also rejected defense lawyers’ requests that the media be excluded from a hearing later this week at which the teens will seek to be tried in the juvenile system rather than in adult court.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Her body was found Nov. 3.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)

