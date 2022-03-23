Advertisement

Police: Man reported missing in Fort Madison

The Fort Madison Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Christopher Michael Golliher Jr.(KWQC/ Fort Madison Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Fort Madison Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person.

Christopher Michael Golliher Jr. was reported missing on Feb. 2, by his family, police said in a Facebook post.

Police said at this time they have been unable to get information regarding Goliher’s location.

Police ask anyone with information about Golliher or his whereabouts to contact the Fort Madison Police Department at 319-372-2525.

