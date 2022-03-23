Police: Man reported missing in Fort Madison

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Fort Madison Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person.

Christopher Michael Golliher Jr. was reported missing on Feb. 2, by his family, police said in a Facebook post.

Police said at this time they have been unable to get information regarding Goliher’s location.

Police ask anyone with information about Golliher or his whereabouts to contact the Fort Madison Police Department at 319-372-2525.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.