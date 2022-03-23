Rock Island woman pleads guilty in death of 4-month-old son

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman charged in the 2020 death of her four-month-old son pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to four years in prison, according to court records.

According to Rock Island County Court records, 25-year-old Tanda Allee pleaded guilty to endangering the life of a child causing death, a Class 3 felony. She received credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail. She will also receive day-for-day credit.

Allee and her then-boyfriend Mateo D. Williams were both charged with first-degree murder in the death of her four-month-old son, Elias S. Austin in March 2020, according to police.

Williams was released Monday after Rock Island County judge Peter Church found him not guilty.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.