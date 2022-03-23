Advertisement

Rock Island woman pleads guilty in death of 4-month-old son

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman charged in the 2020 death of her four-month-old son pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to four years in prison, according to court records.

According to Rock Island County Court records, 25-year-old Tanda Allee pleaded guilty to endangering the life of a child causing death, a Class 3 felony. She received credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail. She will also receive day-for-day credit.

Allee and her then-boyfriend Mateo D. Williams were both charged with first-degree murder in the death of her four-month-old son, Elias S. Austin in March 2020, according to police.

Williams was released Monday after Rock Island County judge Peter Church found him not guilty.

