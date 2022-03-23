Shots fired incident in Davenport late Tuesday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident at the intersection of North Pine Street & West Third Street late Tuesday night.

A TV6 crew arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m.

Police confirmed with TV6 multiple buildings and a vehicle are damaged from bullets.

Police are investigating multiple suspects.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update when more information becomes available.

