Shots fired incident in Davenport late Tuesday night

A police presence was seen late Tuesday night in Davenport at the intersection of North Pine Street & West Third Street.
A police presence was seen late Tuesday night in Davenport at the intersection of North Pine Street & West Third Street.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident at the intersection of North Pine Street & West Third Street late Tuesday night.

A TV6 crew arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m.

Police confirmed with TV6 multiple buildings and a vehicle are damaged from bullets.

Police are investigating multiple suspects.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update when more information becomes available.

