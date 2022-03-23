Shots fired incident in Davenport late Tuesday night
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident at the intersection of North Pine Street & West Third Street late Tuesday night.
A TV6 crew arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m.
Police confirmed with TV6 multiple buildings and a vehicle are damaged from bullets.
Police are investigating multiple suspects.
This is a developing story. TV6 will update when more information becomes available.
