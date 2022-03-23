‘Sunflowers for Ukraine’ Relief Project art fundraiser is April 1

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -The sunflower has long been Ukraine’s national flower but it has swiftly become an international symbol of solidarity for the nation and its people since the Russian invasion began.

In a gesture to show solidarity coupled with the power of creative expression, Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy is filling its space with depictions of painted, drawn, and sculpted sunflowers submitted by area artists.

“Sunflowers for Ukraine” Relief Project is a one-time, one-day show scheduled for Fri., April 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This fundraiser will provide support for Ukraine relief through the collection of monetary donations and funds raised by selling the original sunflowers art pieces.

Numerous artistic mediums will be represented including photography, paintings, sculpture, and more.

Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy has partnered with the Rotary Club of Bettendorf to handle the money raised. The funds will be wired to Rotary Club Kyiv International, providing direct support of women and children fleeing Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

For questions about the event or how to submit art pieces, please call 563- 508-4630.

