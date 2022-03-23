Suspect in slayings of woman, 3 kids is representing himself

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A man charged with killing a pregnant northern Illinois woman and her three children in 2016 is representing himself in the quadruple homicide without the help of a lawyer.

Thirty-eight-year-old Eric Lawon Jackson has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder in the killings. The Rockford Register Star reports that Jackson has chosen to represent himself and has been filing court motions handwritten from jail.

First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue says “everyone has a right to represent themselves if they want.”

Jackson was charged in December in the deaths of 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children, ages 9, 6 and 6 months.

