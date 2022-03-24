Aetna Better Health of Illinois host laundry & literacy days in East Moline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Aetna Better Health of Illinois hosts Laundry & Literacy Days, a free laundry event at Ridgewood Laundromat Thursday.

Laundry & Literacy Days gives residents access to free laundry services and learning resources for early childhood development, free screenings, and health and wellness education at Ridgewood Laundromat in East Moline, Aetna Better Health of Illinois said it is a media release.

The Laundry & Literacy Days are Thursday and April 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Ridgewood Laundromat, 627 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, Aetna Better Health of Illinois said.

Aetna Better Health of Illinois, a CVS Health company said it partnered with LaundryCares and Too Small to Fail to give back to underserved communities for the events across Illinois.

Together, Aetna Better Health of Illinois said they will address the unmet needs of laundry customers by providing essential services aimed at making healthy lifestyle choices more accessible.

Aetna Better Health of Illinois said, free laundry is on a first-come, first-served basis and has a limit of two laundry cycles per participating family. After 6 p.m., free laundry is not guaranteed.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.