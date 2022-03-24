Davenport council approves sale of public housing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After Wednesday’s Davenport City Council meeting, the path is officially clear for selling more than 20 city owned buildings to local nonprofits.

Three non-profit organizations and the city share the goal of keeping the properties as affordable housing. Ecumenical Housing Development Group, Vera French Housing, and Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities were waiting on the result of the vote, while preparing for the work that still lies ahead.

“It will be huge for us, because there’ll be nine families we can put in houses this year,” said Kristi Crafton, executive director at Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities. “And that’s nine families who now have a chance to, you know, break out of poverty, get the American dream of homeownership. That’s huge.”

Four of those nine houses will come from the sale, as the city council voted unanimously to approve the sale Wednesday night. 21 buildings with 42 units total will go to the nonprofit organizations.

“We’re thrilled that the timing is really working out,” said Crafton. “So we hope to be started by this summer, renovating these homes.”

The road here has been a long one, with the very first applications to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, submitted in January of 2021.

Davenport officials say HUD has approved the sale, and the next step is working closely with HUD, the nonprofits, and the current tenants of the properties to ensure a smooth transition.

“We’re going to begin working more closely with HUD to figure out what the process steps are likely that we will be working with HUD on vouchers for the tenants,” said Bruce Berger, director of City of Davenport Community and Economic Development. “So the tenant families, and will need to have vouchers to be able to have either remain in the unit or to take their voucher and move to another unit.”

This process will take a while, and Berger says the earliest we could see the sales happen would be late summer. Whenever they close, Habitat is ready to get to work.

“We’re in the housing business,” said Crafton. “So it only makes sense that you allow the experts in any one area to invest in these properties. And again, maintain them as affordable housing for the long term.”

