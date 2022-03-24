Davenport woman sentenced to probation in fatal hit-and-run

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was sentenced Wednesday to five years probation in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 48-year-old man dead in May.

Michelle R. Fix, 54, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a Class D felony in October.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police:

Officers were dispatched at 11:07 p.m. May 1 to a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run crash in the 900 block of West 2nd Street. Officers located Alfonso Reid Jr., lying in the roadway. He was unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries, when he was taken to a local hospital. He died on May 8.

Police determined Fix was driving her black 2008 Chrysler 300 in the 900 block of West 2nd Street when she struck Reid, who was crossing West 2nd Street south to north. They also determined she was the lone occupant at the time of the crash.

An analysis of the crash dynamics indicated Fix was driving more than the posted speed limit of 30 mph, and her minimum speed was estimated at 38 to 43 mph.

The injuries suffered by Reid, the damage to the vehicle, and video obtained of the crash are consistent with that speed range. According to the affidavit, Fix also did not have proof of financial liability at the time of the crash.

