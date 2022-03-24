Drizzle and light rain continue Thursday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Drizzle, light rain and even a few snowflakes are likely this morning into the early afternoon hours. While amounts of rain will be less than an inch today will be gray, gloomy and chilly with highs in the low 40s. Another cold front will push through the region on Friday. Ahead of it we will warm to the mid and low 50s, but behind strong NW winds will pick up and gust close to 40 mph. A few showers can’t be ruled out, but the blustery conditions will cool us to the 20s by Saturday morning. The weekend will feature a ton of sunshine, but temps will remain below normal in the mid to upper 40s.

TODAY: Light rain with a few flakes mixing in. High: 41º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 35º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a few showers and becoming windy. High: 52º

