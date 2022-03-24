Advertisement

Drizzle and light rain continue Thursday

System could end with wet snowflakes mixing in on Thursday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Drizzle, light rain and even a few snowflakes are likely this morning into the early afternoon hours.  While amounts of rain will be less than an inch today will be gray, gloomy and chilly with highs in the low 40s.  Another cold front will push through the region on Friday.  Ahead of it we will warm to the mid and low 50s, but behind strong NW winds will pick up and gust close to 40 mph.  A few showers can’t be ruled out, but the blustery conditions will cool us to the 20s by Saturday morning.  The weekend will feature a ton of sunshine, but temps will remain below normal in the mid to upper 40s.

TODAY: Light rain with a few flakes mixing in.  High: 41º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy.  Low: 35º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a few showers and becoming windy. High: 52º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday...
1 dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Davenport
Davenport police respond to gunfire incident late Tuesday
Neighborhood nurse saves LeClaire toddler’s life
Neighborhood nurse saves LeClaire toddler’s life
.
Rock Island woman pleads guilty in death of 4-month-old son
A workplace shooting in Chicago Tuesday left one victim and the shooter dead and another victim...
Man kills boss, shoots coworker before taking his own life at Chicago office complex, police say

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Colder overnight with rain and some snowflakes into Thursday!
Occasional showers Wednesday Night
First Alert Forecast - Colder overnight with rain and some snowflakes into Thursday!
First Alert Forecast - Colder overnight with rain and some snowflakes into Thursday!
Wet Wednesday
Wet Wednesday
Blustery by Friday afternoon
Light rain returns this afternoon