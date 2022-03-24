Advertisement

Iowa Department of Public Safety, law enforcement agencies donate equipment to Ukraine

Iowa donating ballistic vests and helmets to Ukraine
Iowa donating ballistic vests and helmets to Ukraine(Office of Gov. Reynolds)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Reynolds announced Thursday the State of Iowa is donating protective helmets and ballistic vests to Ukraine.

The 146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests donations are excess expired equipment from the Iowa Department of Public Safety and 18 other law enforcement agencies across the state, Reynolds said in a media release.

“Like all Iowans, I have been horrified by the devastation and innocent life lost at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Iowans from across the state have expressed their solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they courageously defend their country and fight for their freedom. Our donation of helmets and vests is one small way we can show that Iowa stands with them.”

The State of Iowa is working with the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago to facilitate the collection, coordination, and shipment of the items to Ukraine, Gov. Reynolds said.

Iowa donating ballistic vests and helmets to Ukraine
Iowa donating ballistic vests and helmets to Ukraine(Office of Gov. Reynolds)

The law enforcement agencies donating equipment are:

  • Clear Lake Police Department
  • Coralville Police Department
  • Council Bluffs Police Department
  • Des Moines Police Department
  • DeWitt Police Department
  • Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office
  • Iowa Department of Public Safety
  • Linn County Sheriff’s Office
  • Manchester Police Department
  • Nevada Police Department
  • Norwalk Police Department
  • Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office
  • Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office
  • Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office
  • Urbandale Police Department
  • West Des Moines Police Department
  • West Liberty Police Department
  • Windsor Heights Police Department
  • Winterset Police Department

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday...
1 dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Davenport
.
Rock Island woman pleads guilty in death of 4-month-old son
Davenport police respond to gunfire incident late Tuesday
Neighborhood nurse saves LeClaire toddler’s life
Neighborhood nurse saves LeClaire toddler’s life
Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher

Latest News

Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing...
Davenport woman sentenced to probation in fatal hit-and-run
The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has received a big boost from a grocery...
QC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce receives $55,500 donation from grocery chain
River Bend Food Bank preparing for increased need as gas prices and inflation rise, pandemic...
River Bend Food Bank prepares for increased need as gas prices and inflation rise, pandemic relief ends
After going through training the zoo said junior zookeepers will get to be animal attendants,...
Niabi Zoo accepting applications for junior zookeepers