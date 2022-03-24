Iowa state board gives Davenport schools full accreditation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Board of Education returns operational control and full accreditation to Davenport Community School District Thursday.

The state board voted unanimously to give full accreditation back to the school district after three years.

“We’re ready to be innovative, and we are ready to move forward with systems, we are very future-focused,” superintendent T.J. Schneckloth said. “We’re not perfect, to use a staff term, we have one foot on a banana peel...and we know that, but we are unwaveringly committed to the future of the davenport community school district.”

The state board still requires these actions of the school district:

The Davenport Administration team meets quarterly with Shane Williams and the team at Mississippi Bend AEA to develop district capacity. The Davenport Administration team will continue to work as a team in the structure established to support professional development and coaching used with the foundation in PBIS- Crisis Response and violence prevention. The Davenport SBO is required to meet monthly with Kssanndra Cline. The Davenport School District will give a presentation to the state board at their regularly scheduled September 2022 meeting highlighting their progress.

The state board placed the school district on conditional accreditation in 2019. The state board voted to allow the school district to implement the correctional action plan in the 2020-21 school year.

When the school district failed to uphold the action plan, the State Board of Education voted on Sept. 25, 2020, to temporarily replace the Davenport Community School District superintendent and the district’s chief financial officer.

That is when Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth was appointed in October 2020, he was extended as superintendent throughout the process.

In the January meeting, the district provided the state board with significant progress throughout the process. With the state board giving full operations back to the school district Thursday.

