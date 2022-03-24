Advertisement

Iron + Grain Boutiques expanding in vendors

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the strongest trends in local business is gathering different vendors together under one roof; which is a win for both customers and business owners. Ashley Davis has done that with Iron + Grain Boutiques in East Moline - recently adding 4 more vendors!

Iron + Grain Boutiques // 579 12th Avenue, East Moline // Facebook // Ashley@ShopTheRedBarn.com

