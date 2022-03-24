Advertisement

Kewanee’s Country Morning Coffee

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - You know your coffee is good stuff when it expands beyond your shop in Kewanee, Illinois to retail sales. Country Morning Coffee has been doing that for 18 years now! It’s a family affair with Elizabeth Wolf and her son, August, who manages the Café.

Country Morning Coffee // 205 West 1st Street, Kewanee, IL // 309-540-5064 // Facebook: Country Morning Coffee

