Mecum Gone Farmin’ Spring Classic returns to Bend XPO

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Mecum’s 2022 Gone Farmin’ Spring Classic is back at the Bend XPO in East Moline starting Thursday.

More than 350 tractors, 150 vintage trucks and nearly 200 lots of Road Art and relics are set to hit the auction blocks at the Bend XPO, Mecum Auctions said in a media release.

A selection of 37 rare vintage trucks from The Hays Museum Antique Truck Collection will join the auction lineup at 2 p.m. on Friday, Mecum Auctions said.

The collection includes trucks spanning from 1903 to 1953 and includes rare models from the makes of Peterbilt, Fageol, Diamond T, Pierce-Arrow, Selden, Packard and more, Mecum Auctions said. This is an extraordinary opportunity to bid on the of the most significant truck collections ever offered at a singular auction event.

“The 1939-40 Peterbilt Model 260GD 5-Ton Truck in the assemblage stands as the only first-generation Peterbilt ever to be offered at auction, and it is believed that there are fewer than five first-generation Peterbilts surviving today,” Mecum Auctions said.

The auction admission is $15 per person each day, Mecum Auctions said. Children 12 and under get free admissions.

The auction doors will be open at 7 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, Mecum Auctions said. Auctions will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Road Arts and Relics will follow Saturday. Doors will close one hour after the final car of the day crosses the auction block.

Mecum Auctions said, bidder registration is $50, and an auction preview will be held Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information about this event, visit Mecum.com or call 262-275-5050.

