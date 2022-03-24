QC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce receives $55,500 donation from grocery chain

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced a $55,500 donation from the Meijer grocery chain on Tuesday.

One of the ways the chamber hopes to use the funds is to continue its speaker series that was canceled at times due to the pandemic

Executive Director Janessa Calderon said it’s the chamber’s mission to be a platform for engaging conversations around diversity.

“We are still a very thriving community and there are different multi-cultures here and different diversity here,” Calderon said. “It’s going to make a big impact in how we open those conversations.”

According to Calderon, another part of the chamber’s mission is to be able to support businesses with workshops or tools with the future in mind.

“Programming based on small business topics that we’re hearing that the community needs, in order to make sure that we provide them with the number one resource that they will be able to use to move forward and help the economy.”

Even though the QC is smaller when compared to bigger cities with large Hispanic populations, like Chicago, Calderon said the Latino community here makes an impact.

“Having a community that’s thriving both in Latino and then also multicultural, benefits the entire community at large,” Calderon said. “It makes a big economic impact. As we’ve seen, immigrant entrepreneurs do create a lot of small businesses.”

Due to COVID-19, the Hispanic Chamber canceled a lot of fundraisers in the last two years. Calderon said this donation will really jump-start their programming this year.

“We weren’t able to see them face to face and do some of the networking that we usually do So getting a big donation like this was definitely a surprise and we’re very excited to see what we can do with it.”

The chamber is teaming up with the Small Business Administration for one ff the first events in the speaker series. They will host a women entrepreneur’s roundtable on April 14.

