River Bend Food Bank prepares for increased need as gas prices and inflation rise, pandemic relief ends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As inflation and gas prices rise, more people are needing help to cover the grocery bill. River Bend Food Bank says they are stocking up for a potential influx of people who will turn to them for help over the next few months.

River Bend says they started seeing more people showing up at food pantries last winter.

“It all started trickling up. The need jumped big during COVID by about 50 percent. We had recovered about 40 percent of that and then starting last December when we started to see inflation going up, we keep seeing more and more people showing up at the food pantries,” said Mike Miller, President, and CEO at River Bend Food Bank.

Miller said if COVID did not happen the food bank would have seen the lowest number of people facing food insecurity in the area since the great recession.

“Before COVID, the highest level of food insecurity ever was after the great recession in 2009 and we have been working on it and getting better and better and had covid not happened, we would have had a press conference to announce that we had finally got things back down under where they were in 2008. Then COVID happened and the need jumped 50 percent and then we worked on it and got back down under 40 percent and now inflation is happening, so it’s just all over the place. Think about the people who are working on a fixed income and are having trouble making ends meet anyhow, this is really hitting them hard,” said Miller.

Maximum SNAP benefits also end in Iowa beginning April 1.

“That’s 27 million dollars worth of food that they won’t be getting that they have to get somewhere, my suspicious is they will be coming to food pantries,” said Miller.

The end of free school lunch waivers for all students regardless of their family’s income also means schools will not be able to offer grab-and-go meals.

“During COVID we were able to get some waivers to give us some flexibility. The rule was you had to take the child to the food you couldn’t take the food to the child but during COVID we were able to take the food to the child and the summer feeding program served 11 times more people, not 11 percent, 11 times more people,” said Miller.

Miller said with less pandemic relief and higher food prices the food bank is doing what they can now to prepare.

“We are trying to let food pantries know hey, this is coming so be prepared and we are trying to stock up to have the food ready to meet the need,” said Miller.

River Bend Food Bank distributes three thousand backpacks of food for kids in our area to take home over the weekend. They say over 115,000 people experience food insecurity in the counties they serve. River Bend distributed more than 22 million meals from July 2020 through June 2021.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.