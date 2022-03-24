Advertisement

Spring is in the air at Watermark Corners

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -WaterMark Corners offers upscale gifts, full-service stationery, household items, clothing, and children’s books & toys in a beautiful retail space in downtown Moline.

Guest Amy Trimble joins PSL in two separate segments where she displays and discusses various unique and useful gift ideas sold both at the store and online. Plus she feature the latest news surrounding what The Corner Bar offers. Both video interviews are embedded and available to watch.

In the first segment, Trimble shows off the very cute personalized Easter bags that can be filled an amazing array of wonderful toys as demonstrated. In the second segment, we learn what is hot and new at The Corner Bar including edible glitter added to wine and charcuterie cups.

WaterMark Corners / 1500 River Dr / Moline, IL / Text or Call: 309-764-0055 / FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM / watermark@watermarkcorner.com

