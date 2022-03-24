Traveling Paint Parties with Kare

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Karie Rauch owns a small business that provides traveling paint parties for every occasion - birthday parties, bachelorette parties, girls nights out, team building, baby showers and many other celebrations - along with private parties.

Art With Kare is a locally owned business in the Quad Cities and has been in business for a little over two years now, traveling to local bars, restaurants, and coffee shops with everything you need to create your own masterpiece. Karie will guide you through each and every step while you sip on your favorite drinks. No experience is needed to participate in the paint parties, the only requirement is to have fun!

Art With Kare // Facebook

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.