Advertisement

14th Annual Quad City Fire Hockey game kicks off Saturday

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) -Fire fighters from the Quad Cities are gearing up to go head to head with Chicago firefighters Saturday.

It’s all to raise money for the families of firefighters lost in the line of duty.

Saturday the Quad City Fire Hockey team will recognize fallen Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos and Downers Grove Firefighter Mike Baldwin.

Lt. Ramos’ two daughters will be in attendance and participate in the puck drop.

“We are going to have a moment of silence. We’ll recognize Garrett and Mike. Garretts daughters will be at the game with with his parents, and they’re gonna do the puck drop the ceremonial puck drop before our game. I did talk to the Baldwin family and they’re not going to be able to come down unfortunately,” said Moline Firefighter & Quad City Fire Hockey Co-Captian Lt. Chris Elliott.

Organizers say since having the event annually for 13 years, firefighters have raise $50,000.

Saturday’s game will be in partnership with the Quad City Storm, who will also play that night after the firefighters.

“And usually it’s surrounded around a fallen, fallen firefighter or a fallen first responder or a family in need of some sort. And we’re more than happy to to help and to get you know, to get in and get to as much publicity around as we can. A ticket for the quantity fire game is good for both that game as well as our game that night,” said Andy Kay, Quad City Storm Ticket Director.

The game kick off at 4pm, tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from Andrew McKay in the QC Storm’s office in the TaxSlayer Center.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing...
Davenport woman sentenced to probation in fatal hit-and-run
The lawsuit states the baby was in fetal distress during the birth in August 2018 and was not...
Family awarded $97.4 million for botched birth that left child with severe brain damage
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
.
Rock Island woman pleads guilty in death of 4-month-old son

Latest News

Cold tomorrow morning
Turning windy this afternoon
The death of a beloved jeweler led to business owners showing up to pay their respects at his...
Clinton jeweler leaves legacy in the Lyons District
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing to get more community input.
Grand Mound residents speak on proposed solar project
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing to get more community input.
Grand Mound residents speak on proposed solar project