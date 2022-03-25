14th Annual Quad City Fire Hockey game kicks off Saturday

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) -Fire fighters from the Quad Cities are gearing up to go head to head with Chicago firefighters Saturday.

It’s all to raise money for the families of firefighters lost in the line of duty.

Saturday the Quad City Fire Hockey team will recognize fallen Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos and Downers Grove Firefighter Mike Baldwin.

Lt. Ramos’ two daughters will be in attendance and participate in the puck drop.

“We are going to have a moment of silence. We’ll recognize Garrett and Mike. Garretts daughters will be at the game with with his parents, and they’re gonna do the puck drop the ceremonial puck drop before our game. I did talk to the Baldwin family and they’re not going to be able to come down unfortunately,” said Moline Firefighter & Quad City Fire Hockey Co-Captian Lt. Chris Elliott.

Organizers say since having the event annually for 13 years, firefighters have raise $50,000.

Saturday’s game will be in partnership with the Quad City Storm, who will also play that night after the firefighters.

“And usually it’s surrounded around a fallen, fallen firefighter or a fallen first responder or a family in need of some sort. And we’re more than happy to to help and to get you know, to get in and get to as much publicity around as we can. A ticket for the quantity fire game is good for both that game as well as our game that night,” said Andy Kay, Quad City Storm Ticket Director.

The game kick off at 4pm, tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from Andrew McKay in the QC Storm’s office in the TaxSlayer Center.

