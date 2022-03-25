Clinton jeweler leaves legacy in the Lyons District

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The death of a beloved jeweler led to business owners showing up to pay their respects at his funeral on Tuesday.

Don Bartels opened Don’s Jewelry, in the late 1950s on Main Ave. in Clinton. Over 60 years later people from all across the area came to show their support to his family.

Don’s son, Dan Bartels, was blown away by the compassion shown by the community.

“When I heard the comments, their respects, [it] was very humbling,” Dan said. “I mean, it was just numerous people and they all had stories to tell about my dad and over and over again. It was always his smiles.”

“That’s what they remember most,” Sheralyn Bartels, Dan’s wife, said.

Don’s family remembers him as an avid hunter and fisherman, but they also said he was a staunch conservationist doing his best to protect the environment.

Dan said above all else, his greatest passion was people.

“He was always, always trying to help somebody out,” Dan said. “Whether it was broken binoculars, broken lamps, whatever, people brought all these things to dad to fix.”

Don was in the Navy, serving in Korea. He went on to study horology at Bradley University, In Peoria, Ill, before opening his shop in 1959.

Even at 90, he was the first one in the shop every morning, doing what he could to help the community.

“In later years, he was known as the Mole Man up here,” Sheralyn said. “Some days we got just as many calls for him to do some mole trapping as diamonds ... He loved to do that, he took care of people’s yards.”

One of those people speaking help with moles was Chad Jensen. He serves as the president of the Lyons Business and Professional Association and owns The Bicycle Station. He often worked with Don.

“To me, he didn’t seem like a businessman at all,” Jensen said. “He just was just another friendly face on Main Avenue. ... He would do whatever he could to help anybody with anything.”

The saying goes Diamonds are forever, Dan hopes his dad’s legacy lasts forever too.

“We totally intend to continue his legacy as long as the community will allow us to do that,” Dan said “We just want to keep it going for him because that’s what he would want.”

