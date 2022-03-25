Advertisement

COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up slightly in Rock Island County

Latest numbers from the Rock Island County Health Department
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Health Department reported Friday cases and positivity rate of COVID-19 have increased slightly from last week, but are low overall.

The number of positive cases has jumped to 42 from 33 the week of March 14. The positivity rate is 2.01%, up from 1.76% last week.

Newly infected patients have an average of 56. Rock Island County Health Department said that could be a sign that there are not enough people up-to-date with a COVID-19 booster.

Hospitalizations in the county fell from seven people last week to just five this week.

The vaccination rate is sitting at 61.4%, up 0,1% from last week.

The Rock Island County Health Department offers vaccination clinics for all doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (18-years-old and older) on Tuesdays, and the Pfizer vaccine for those at least 5-years-old on Fridays. No appointments are necessary.

The health departments said because of the lower weekly case counts, there will be no more weekly updates.

All COVID-19 data can be found on the CDC’s website.

